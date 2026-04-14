Nick Jonas to headline romantic comedy on reluctant fatherhood, custody battle

Singer-actor Nick Jonas is set to headline an untitled romantic comedy directed by Ari Sandel, according to reports. The project centres on a lifelong bachelor whose routine is disrupted after he unexpectedly inherits his cousin’s infant child.

Written by Tamara Chestna, known for films such as Something from Tiffany’s and Moxie, the story follows the protagonist as he adjusts to fatherhood. His newfound stability is tested when the child’s godmother arrives during the holiday season, seeking custody. The situation evolves into an unexpected romance.

Production will be led by Steve Barnett for Monarch Media, alongside Mark Ross for Lincoln Road Films and Spencer Berman. Jonas is also attached as a producer.

The announcement comes amid a packed schedule for Jonas. He recently premiered his musical dramedy Power Ballad, co-starring Paul Rudd, to a positive reception at SXSW. The film, directed by John Carney, is set for release on June 5.

He has also signed on to star opposite Kathryn Newton in White Elephant, a holiday horror project under a new partnership between MRC, Radio Silence and Project X.

Jonas is further expected to return as Seaplane in the next instalment of the Jumanji franchise. Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that production on the film has wrapped, marking a key milestone for the long-running series.

Johnson praised the returning ensemble, including Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jonas, citing their on-screen chemistry as central to the franchise’s success. He also acknowledged younger cast members Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Ser’Darius Blain for their contributions.

With multiple projects spanning genres, Jonas continues to expand his presence in film alongside his music career.