This week, Nicki Minaj was apparently the victim of a 'swatting' incident when an anonymous caller misled to authorities about her 2-year-old kid being assaulted. According to a law enforcement source, the prankster phoned child services, which resulted in Los Angeles Police Department sheriff's officers showing up at Minaj's California residence on Sunday (June 11).

The Super Freaky Girl hitmaker, who shares her baby son with husband Kenneth Petty, was interrogated by officers at her home. After examining the child, whose name has not yet been released, they determined there were no signs of abuse.

A few hours later, another 911 caller reported a fire at Minaj's house. The rapper had clearly been swatted,' as there was no reality to the false phone calls. According to PageSix, the 40-year-old rapper is suing individuals involved in the incident. According to the source, the hoax is known to squander time and resources that may be utilized for actual crimes.

Meanwhile, Minaj's boy is expected to arrive in September 2020, over a year after she married Petty, 45. She fondly refers to her kid as 'Papa Bear.' The rapper posted three months after giving birth that she went into labour shortly after stepping out of the shower.

At that time, Nicki said, “As soon as I started scooting over to [Petty] in the bed I just felt the water start coming out,” adding that the “epidural didn’t hurt” and “took her ass right to sleep.” In May 2021, she shared a video of her adorable son starting to walk. PageSix reported that the singer has previously been candid about parenthood. Recalling her mother’s words, she told Complex that she was "put here to be a mom,” adding “I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head".