I feel like a better human.

The words tumbled out of me as I left the Narendra Modi Stadium, confetti clutched in my trembling hands. Behind me, 1.2 lakh souls were slowly dispersing into the Ahmedabad night, each carrying their own piece of history. We had just witnessed Coldplay’s biggest concert ever - not at Wembley, not at River Plate, but right here in India.

My journey with Coldplay began in 2005, through a TV channel broadcast of “The Scientist.” I remember being captivated not just by the backwards-playing video, but by learning that Chris Martin had spent an entire month learning to sing the song in reverse just to make it. That’s the kind of dedication that hooked me long before it became fashionable to be a fan.

The Chaos Before the Chords

When news of their India tour broke, social media descended into beautiful chaos. My Instagram explore page transformed overnight into a Coldplay guidebook, with self-appointed experts sprouting everywhere like mushrooms after rain. “Name all four band members before you try for tickets!” they’d challenge. (Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion - oh, and their manager Phil, but who’s counting?) The gatekeeping was real, but so was the excitement.

Ahmedabad surprised us all. Known for its merciless heat, the city welcomed us with unexpectedly gentle weather and open arms. Streets stayed alive around the clock, shops and restaurants keeping their lights on for the surge of visitors from every corner of India. The stadium itself felt like stepping into the future - clean toilets (a genuine miracle by Indian concert standards), security that knew what they were doing, water that never ran out, and organisation that would make an army general proud. This wasn’t just a show; it was India proving it could play in the big leagues.

A Concert Like No Other

The opening acts weren’t mere time-fillers. Shone ZW brought Zimbabwe’s soul to Gujarat, living up to his name with a brilliance that set the bar high. Elyanna, the Palestinian-Chilean artiste, unleashed a voice so pure and powerful it made you forget what auto-tune was. Even Jasleen Royal, though perhaps swimming in waters too deep for her current artistic evolution, added a necessary local touch to this global gathering.

January 25, 2025 became more than a date - it became a portal through twenty years of musical evolution. The anticipation in the stadium was a living thing, breathing with the collective inhales and exhales of 1.2 lakh people. Each false alarm sent ripples of excitement through the crowd, followed by an almost religious silence.

The stage design was a work of art in itself - two massive oval LED screens embracing a rectangular main stage, with a runway extending to a circular platform at its heart. From my perch in Lower Bay B, I had what felt like the best seat in the house, though the giant screens ensured no one missed a moment, from backstage glimpses to the goosebump-inducing appearance of BTS during “My Universe.”

When the Lights Went Out

At precisely 8:05 pm, darkness fell like a curtain. The screens flickered to life, showing the band making their way to the stage. While Will, Jonny, and Guy wore subtle smiles, Chris was already performing - throwing Namastes like they were going out of style until they reached their positions. Then “Higher Power” exploded through the speakers, and we were off.

Written during lockdown and first played from the International Space Station in 2021, “Higher Power” took on new life as our wristbands pulsed with otherworldly colours. Chris bounced across the stage like a man possessed, embodying his own lyrics about “finding the astronaut in all of us.”

A Setlist for the Soul

The transition to “Adventure of a Lifetime” was seamless, our wristbands morphing into a rainbow kaleidoscope. This song, born from Jonny Buckland’s experimental guitar riff during the A Head Full of Dreams sessions, soared as giant colourful balloons danced above the crowd. The message about embracing life’s adventures felt almost prophetic in this stadium half a world away from its birthplace.

“Paradise” emerged through playful crowd interaction. Chris started a musical conversation - “Ay oh,” he’d call, and we’d respond in kind. “Aye aye oh,” he’d challenge, and voices inside and outside the stadium would echo back. The song, Chris’s ode to his daughter Apple about finding escape through dreams, had found new meaning here. Who would’ve thought that Guy’s “too simple” piano melody would one day unite 1.2 lakh voices in perfect harmony?

Chris created an intimate moment by sitting cross-legged on stage before the second verse. When he leapt up for the bridge - “And so lying underneath those stormy skies / She’d say, ‘oh, I know the sun must set to rise’”- the entire stadium seemed to levitate with him.

Then came my moment - “The Scientist.” The stadium fell into reverent silence as those opening notes played. The LED screens became storytellers, capturing each band member in turn before panning to catch raw emotions in the crowd, including a middle-aged man openly weeping. Just when we thought it was over, everything on screen began playing in reverse, echoing the iconic music video and pulling us deeper into the song’s narrative, "...back to the start".

The stage plunged into darkness only to reveal Jonny’s fingers dancing across piano keys on the screens. The band had migrated to the circular platform, where Will Champion’s powerful drums and signature “oh woah, oh woah” backing vocals set up Chris’s declaration: “I used to rule the world...” “Viva la Vida,” inspired by the French Revolution and named after Frida Kahlo’s painting, transformed the stadium into a historical epic, with Champion’s drums echoing like revolutionary cannon fire.

“Charlie Brown,” conceived in Chris’s daughter’s dollhouse-turned-studio, brought pure, unfiltered joy. Originally titled “Cartoon Heart,” the song about young love turned the stadium into a pulsing organism of light and sound. Our wristbands created patterns that would make actual kaleidoscopes jealous.

The Power of a Simple Song

When the opening chords of “Yellow” rang out and our wristbands turned golden, the roar was deafening. Twenty-five years after its release, here we were, singing a song born from the most unlikely of inspirations - Chris Martin messing around with folk guitar chords, when he glanced across the room and saw a telephone directory “The Yellow Pages”. That chance moment, combined with their producer Ken Nelson’s simple observation - “Look at the stars” - during a late-night break in Wales, would birth Coldplay’s most iconic song.

As Chris sang those familiar words about stars shining for you, I thought about how far they’d come from that moment in 2001 when Steve Jobs told them he hated the song and they’d never make it. Now, with over 2.8 billion Spotify streams and 1.2 lakh voices singing along in Ahmedabad, that rejection had become just another part of their remarkable journey.

“All My Love,” Chris’s tribute to Dakota Johnson, provided a gentle interlude before “People of the Pride” hit with its hard rock intensity. Chris, draped in the pride flag, transformed what could have been just another rock song into a powerful statement about acceptance in a country still wrestling with LGBTQ+ rights.

“Clocks,” with its Grammy-winning piano riff that almost didn’t make the final cut of A Rush of Blood to the Head, proved timeless. During “We Pray,” magic happened as all opening acts returned to create a moment of cross-cultural unity that transcended language and borders.

Beyond Borders and Barriers

“Hymn for the Weekend” literally set the stage ablaze with perfectly choreographed pyrotechnics. The song, featuring Beyoncé’s vocals and filmed across various Indian locations including Mumbai’s Worli village and Vasai Fort, felt like a homecoming. Confetti rained down, reaching even my section - pieces I quickly pocketed as precious memories.

"Something Just Like This" brought one of the night's most touching moments. While Chris donned his signature alien head mask, sign language interpreters positioned in the stadium moved with graceful precision, their hands dancing through the lyrics for those who couldn't hear but could feel the music's soul. The band themselves joined in, having learned to sign parts of the song, making music truly universal. But the real show-stealer? A security guard who'd been touring with them for months popped up on stage, breaking into the adorably goofy dance moves he'd practiced with Chris on stadium streets across the world. You haven't truly lived until you've seen a uniformed security professional doing choreographed alien dances with Coldplay - and somehow making it look completely natural. The crowd went wild, proving that sometimes the most magical concert moments aren't about the music at all.

When the opening notes of “My Universe” began playing, the stadium erupted in a unique way. This wasn’t just any song - it was the meeting point of two of the world’s biggest fandoms. ARMY (BTS fans) and Coldplayers united in a moment that transcended typical fan boundaries. As the seven BTS members appeared on the massive screens, the cheers reached a new decibel level. Chris’s genuine affection was evident as he spoke about his “7 brothers” - a collaboration that had broken down not just musical barriers or Billboard Hot #100 charts but cultural ones too. Purple and mixed colours danced across our wristbands, symbolising the unity of these two massive fandoms.

"A Sky Full of Stars," which producer Avicii helped create before his passing, turned the stadium into exactly what its title suggests...universe of twinkling lights. The song, written as a tribute to EDM while maintaining Coldplay's signature sound, had everyone on their feet.

Chris Martin, The Showman

After the cosmic spectacle of "A Sky Full of Stars," the band moved to Stage B for an intimate rendition of “Sparks,” bringing the concert’s energy closer to my section. After “Sparks”, Chris began improvising songs about audience members caught on camera - a man in a Nirvana shirt inspired a playful tune about wearing another band’s merch, while a family of five in yellow sparked a sweet callback to their breakthrough hit.

His attempts at Gujarati – “Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar maa avyo chu. Kem cho, Ahmedabad?” - and jokes about each band member being born in different parts of the city created an instant connection with the local crowd. The pronunciation might have been questionable, but the effort meant everything.

When “Fix You” began, emotion swept through the stadium like a wave. Written to comfort Gwyneth Paltrow after her father’s passing, it became everyone’s healing song that night. As 1.2 lakh voices sang “Lights will guide you home,” it felt like a collective prayer for better days.

“Good Feelings” maintained the energy before they closed with “Feels Like Falling in Love,” leaving us suspended between earth and heaven. As the final notes faded and fireworks painted the already starlit sky, I couldn’t help but think: what if they had stuck to their decision to stop touring? What if they hadn’t found a way to make their shows sustainable?

In 2019, when Coldplay announced they wouldn’t tour until they could do so sustainably, many fans feared they might never see the band live again. But instead of giving up, they innovated. They found ways to power shows through kinetic dance floors and bicycle power, they used renewable energy sources, and they made sustainability not just a requirement but a feature of their shows. The result? Not only did they return to touring, but they created experiences that proved massive productions could be environmentally conscious.

Even Prime Minister Modi couldn’t help mentioning it the next day, turning it into a moment of national pride. But beyond the hype and politics, something more profound happened that night. Watching Chris Martin, at 47, perform with raw authenticity without autotune, seeing the band's commitment to sustainability, and feeling the genuine connection they created with fans - it made me realise why I wrote "I feel like a better human" after the show.

In Ahmedabad, we became known as the “Coldplay wale” - the Coldplay people. Our unified singing never wavered, perhaps explaining why Chris dubbed it their biggest show ever.

The concert proved that massive success doesn’t require environmental sacrifice, that language barriers dissolve in music and that true artistry needs no artificial enhancement. Their evolution from melancholic alt-rock to space-pop wasn’t just about changing sound - it was about expanding their creative universe while staying true to their core.

As I left clutching my confetti souvenirs, I remembered Chris’s words from 1998: “Four years... Coldplay will be known everywhere.” Standing there in 2025, that young artiste’s dream had grown into something far beyond fame - it had become a masterclass in dreaming big while staying authentic.

And maybe that’s what made us all feel like better humans that night. In the end, it wasn’t just about the music; it was about being part of a moment where thousands of strangers became family under "A Sky Full of Stars".