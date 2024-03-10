Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was honored with the 'Beauty With Purpose Humanitarian Award' at the 71st Miss World Finals held at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. The event marked the return of the Miss World pageant to Mumbai after a 28-year hiatus, drawing contestants from over 115 nations.

Krystyna Pyszková, a radiant 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, claimed the coveted Miss World crown amid strong competition. The spotlight, however, also fell on Nita Ambani, who was recognized for her noble deeds with the prestigious humanitarian award.

Expressing her gratitude during the acceptance speech, Nita Ambani extended appreciation to all the women present at the event. "Thank you for this honor. This is not just an individual achievement but a testament to the power of compassion and service that binds us all together," she remarked. She further highlighted her commitment to the principles of Satyam, Shivam, and Sundaram, guiding her journey.

As the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani emphasized the organization's dedicated efforts to empower every Indian, especially women and young girls. The focus areas include education, healthcare, sports, livelihood, and the promotion of art and culture.

The 71st Miss World Finals brought together a diverse array of contestants, showcasing beauty, talent, and a commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Nita Ambani's recognition underscores the importance of compassion and service in shaping a better future. The event not only celebrated beauty but also honored individuals contributing to the well-being of communities.