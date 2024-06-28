Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani recently visited Varanasi, purchasing 50-60 exquisite Banarasi saris for her son Anant's upcoming wedding. The visit has sparked excitement among local weavers and artisans.

Ambani met with loom owners and weavers, placing orders directly and inviting craftsmen to showcase their work. Her genuine appreciation for their artistry has given a significant boost to the Banarasi handloom industry.

Chhote Lal Pal, a handloom weaver, expressed his enthusiasm about Ambani's interest in his Lakkha Buti sari. "If Nita Ambani wears a sari made by me at her son's wedding, everyone will see it on TV and social media," he said. Pal described the intricate process of creating these masterpieces, noting that it takes 60-62 days to complete a single sari.

Akshay Kushwaha, owner of Angika Hathkargha Handloom, received an order for 15-20 saris from Ambani. He highlighted that all saris are made with real zari, featuring silver and gold threads. Prices for these luxurious pieces range from Rs 1.5-2 lakhs to Rs 5-6 lakhs.

The Ambani family's order has provided work for many weaver families in Varanasi. One standout piece is the Hazara Buti sari, featuring about 35,000 silver butis and requiring 40-45 days to complete.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is scheduled for July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event is expected to draw international attention, potentially boosting the global market for Banarasi saris.

During her visit, Nita Ambani also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, presenting the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva. She expressed joy at witnessing Varanasi's development over the past decade.

The wedding celebrations will span three days, featuring traditional Hindu ceremonies and a star-studded guest list. Previous pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar saw attendees from global business, entertainment, and sports communities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Rihanna.