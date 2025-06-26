'No good guys': Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh breaks silence on dating rumours with Vijay Varma

Amid ongoing speculation about her personal life, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has publicly addressed rumours regarding her relationship status. At the trailer launch of her forthcoming film, Aap Jaisa Koi, she clarified that she is not currently dating anyone, subtly countering recent buzz linking her to actor Vijay Varma. Responding to media inquiries, Fatima candidly remarked, "No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films." The statement gained notable attention, effectively refuting the ongoing rumours surrounding her love life.

During the event, Fatima also spoke about the core theme of her new film, Aap Jaisa Koi, which explores the concept of equality in love. She expressed her views on what constitutes a balanced and respectful relationship, stating, "The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won’t deny it. I think that is an equal relationship now, and compromises need to be made by both." She further elaborated on the dynamics of a healthy partnership, adding, "When you come into a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to have a successful relationship."

In Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima stars opposite R Madhavan, a collaboration she is quite enthusiastic about. "I liked the story of the film, it’s an honest story. I’ve never played a layered character like this in a love story. Who wouldn’t want to work with Madhavan? I was so excited about working with Madhavan," she shared. The film's trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, received a positive reception and is slated for a digital release on Netflix on July 11.

Following closely, Fatima is also set to feature in Metro... In Dino, scheduled for a theatrical release a week later. This film is positioned as a spiritual successor to the acclaimed 2007 ensemble drama Life In A Metro and boasts a star-studded cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others. Additionally, she will appear alongside Vijay Varma in Ul Jalool Ishq, which finished filming last year. Her comments have clarified that her relationship with Varma remains strictly professional, despite previous rumours.