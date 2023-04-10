As Assam eyes for the Guinness World Record with over 11,000 Bihu dancers preparing for the historic moment, the hotels in Guwahati are already witnessing advanced bookings for the upcoming event where reports have surfaced that 200 hotel rooms have been booked for Bihu dancers.

With the aim to highlight Assam’s pride and heritage Bihu on the global stage and register it in the Guinness Book of World Records, more than 11,000 dancers and drummers will be performing the "largest Bihu dance in a single venue" on April 14 at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the event on April 14 on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently quoted saying, "The aim is to “organize the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue and make it to the Guinness Book of World Records in the folk-dance category”.

It needs mention here that earlier on January 30, the state cabinet had announced that the government was mulling entering the state festival 'Bihu' in the Guinness World Records.