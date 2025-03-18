John Abraham, known for his intense roles and unconventional choices, recently opened up about the struggles he faces in selling his films. Despite being a successful actor and producer, Abraham acknowledges that his projects often deviate from mainstream commercial formulas, making them harder to market.

In a candid interview, the actor remarked, "I'm still having a problem selling my films. Because my first film was 'Vicky Donor'. No one wanted to touch it. The second one was 'Madras Cafe', where people said oh it's going to fail. The third film was 'Parmanu'. Everybody said ohh... that is a good movie. The point is why people think it's too dry? They don't follow a commercial formula. No item number, I don't have a heroine dancing. Most of the times, my wife either dies at the start of the film, and I continue from there on. Maybe no one likes to see my face so much and I don't know. So I have a problem selling these films but I hope we get braver as a community. Like the South, they're very brave, they follow the conviction and they make those films. We are not really, we need to get braver."

Abraham’s journey as a producer started with Vicky Donor (2012), a film that tackled the unconventional subject of sperm donation with humor and sensitivity. It went on to become a critical and commercial success. However, before its release, many were skeptical about its marketability. He then established his own production house, John Abraham Entertainment, to back films that aligned with his vision.

His second film as a producer, Madras Cafe (2013), received immense critical acclaim for its gripping narrative and political depth. However, like his debut production, it was initially met with hesitation from distributors. Over the years, Abraham has continued to back projects that prioritize content over commercial gimmicks.

John Abraham’s films and their ratings

Despite the challenges, John Abraham’s filmography boasts some high-rated films. According to IMDb ratings:

The highest-rated film is Vicky Donor with a score of 7.8.

The lowest-rated film is Sardar Ka Grandson with 4.2.

Four of his films have been rated between 7.0 to 7.9.

Two films hold ratings between 6.0 to 6.9.

One film falls within the 5.0 to 5.9 range.

One film is rated between 4.0 to 4.9.

These figures reflect the polarizing reception his films receive—while some are lauded for their narrative depth, others struggle to find favor with mainstream audiences.