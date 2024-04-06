The Noida Police filed chargesheet against YouTuber Elvish Yadav and eight others in the snake venom-at-rave case on April 6.



Previously he was granted bail by the Gurugram court on March 23. He was arrested on March 17 in connection with a separate case under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

He appeared in court regarding an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern.

The assault incident occurred on March 8, where Elvish was caught on video physically attacking Sagar, throwing him to the ground and slapping him. Subsequently, Sagar filed a complaint against Elvish and others at Sector 53 police station.

Elvish initially claimed that Sagar had orchestrated the incident but later apologized for his actions, even sharing a photo with Sagar captioned "brotherhood on top."