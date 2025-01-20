The official music video for “Nongola Sur,” a captivating Assamese folk song by singer-songwriter Lakhya, has taken YouTube by storm since its release on January 18. With its perfect blend of Assamese folk music and modern cinematic visuals, the video has amassed over 80,000 views and continues to capture the hearts of viewers, celebrating the vibrancy and charm of Assam’s traditional Magh Bihu festivities.

The song draws inspiration from a unique and playful tradition observed during Magh Bihu, also known as the 'Bihu of Abundance'. On the night of Uruka, young villagers come together to steal old bamboo gates, known as 'Nongola' in Assamese language, use them to light massive bonfires, symbolizing the start of the harvest season. The protagonist of the song earns the title “Nongola Sur” (Bamboo Gate Thief) for his mischievous yet spirited antics during these festivities.

Watch the official music video here:

Lakhya’s soulful singing, coupled with TRIV’s exquisite musical arrangement, encapsulates the essence of Assamese folk culture. Traditional instruments like the ;dhul', 'pepa', 'gogona', and 'taal' bring authenticity to the music, while the cinematic visuals breathe life into the story of “Nongola Sur.” The video beautifully captures the energy, playfulness, and sense of community that defines Magh Bihu celebrations.

The music video is directed by Bidyut Robin, with creative direction by Darshana Kashyap. The stunning visuals, shot by cinematographer Parikhit Das, highlight the lush beauty of Assamese villages and the joy of Bihu festivities. The choreography by Ankur Thengal adds vibrancy, with dancers from Navarash Kala Kendra, Merapani, bringing the narrative to life.

Editing by Debabrot Phukan, ensuring a seamless visual flow.

Traditional Assamese costumes and flawless styling by Rupjyoti.

Performances by a talented ensemble of dancers, including Kashmir, Barsha, Munu, Sagar Suman, and Monimugdha, among others.

The video has garnered widespread appreciation from viewers, with comments praising everything from the choreography to the acting.

“There is something incredibly new in this song, the choreography is awesome,” wrote one viewer.

Another exclaimed, “How can someone that introvert like you can do such good acting on camera?”

The overwhelming response to “Nongola Sur” underscores its success in blending cultural pride with contemporary storytelling. By showcasing the festive spirit of Magh Bihu, the video not only entertains but also educates viewers about the rich traditions of Assam.

Audio Credits

Singer-Songwriter: Lakhya

Music: TRIV

Dhul: Lachit Baruah

Pepa, Gogona, Taal: Pity Borah

Recording Studios: TRIV’s Studio and Dreams Studio

English Translations: Snehashish Parashar

Video Credits

Direction: Bidyut Robin

Creative Direction: Darshana Kashyap

Cinematography: Parikhit Das

Choreography: Ankur Thengal

Editing: Debabrot Phukan

Hair & Makeup: Rupjyoti

Dancers: Navarash Kala Kendra, Merapani

“Nongola Sur” is a must-watch for anyone looking to experience the cultural richness of Assam in a refreshing and creative way. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe to support this remarkable piece of art that celebrates the spirit of Bihu!