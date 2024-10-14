The Femina Miss India 2024 Awards Night, held in Mumbai on October 11, saw an unprecedented triumph for India's Northeast as contestants from the region claimed multiple top honours. This year's event, marking the pageant's 60th anniversary, highlighted the diverse talent pool emerging from all corners of the country.

Tadu Lunia from Arunachal Pradesh emerged as the NIF Global Miss Talented, while Mizoram's Lalawmpuii secured the title of Rajnigandha Pearls Miss Goodness Ambassador. Tripura's Nikita Ghosh demonstrated her intellectual prowess by winning the Bennett University Miss IQ award.

The glittering ceremony featured 30 state winners competing for various sub-contest titles. Delhi's Sifti Sarang claimed the Tops Miss Lifestyle title, with Bhavya Reddy from Andhra Pradesh named Narayan Jewellers Miss Shining Star. Jharkhand's Riya Nandini won the Yashoda Super Specialty Hospitals Fit & Fabulous award, while Chhattisgarh's Vishaka Rai was recognised as the Chicnutrix Miss Radiant Personality.

Beauty in its various forms was celebrated as Rekha Pandey from Union Territory won both Times Miss Photogenic and Times Miss Beautiful Smile. Maharashtra's Arshia Rashid achieved a double victory, clinching the Times Miss Body Beautiful and Times Miss Beautiful Eyes titles. Other notable winners included Prakriti Kambam from Telangana as Bennett University Miss Sudoku and Vaishnavi Sharma from Rajasthan as Times Miss Rampwalk.

The Awards Night transcended mere title distribution, offering a spectacular showcase of fashion and entertainment. State winners graced the ramp in Bhawna Rao's "Disco Rendezvous" collection, a tribute to the pageant's six-decade journey, adorned with exquisite pieces from Narayan Jewellers. Delraaz Bunshah delivered a mesmerising performance, while Sachin Kumbhar kept the energy high as the event's anchor.

As anticipation builds for the grand finale on October 16 in Mumbai, speculation mounts over who will be crowned Femina Miss India 2024. The winner will represent India at the Miss World pageant, aiming to follow in the footsteps of previous Indian winners such as Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chhillar.