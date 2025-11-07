Northeast India becomes new battleground in The Family Man Season 3

Northeast India takes center stage as Manoj Bajpayee's beloved spy character finds himself hunted across the region in the explosive new season dropping November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer wastes no time throwing viewers into chaos. Srikant Tiwari, the everyman spy who's captured hearts over two seasons, has gone from protector to prey. His cover's blown, his family's in danger, and he's labeled the country's most wanted criminal. The emotional gut-punch? Watching him finally reveal his secret agent life to his son Vedant Sinha—right before everything falls apart.

Raj & DK, the creator duo behind the series, have shifted the action to Northeast India for Season 3, introducing Jaideep Ahlawat as a menacing drug smuggler operating in the region. Nimrat Kaur joins the cast in a pivotal role, adding fresh faces to the high-stakes game.

"Fans have been hounding me for four years asking when Srikant is coming back," Bajpayee said in a statement. "This season is bigger, bolder, and puts him in the tightest corner yet—with absolutely no way out."

The northeast setting isn't just backdrop. It's integral to the story, with Srikant navigating unfamiliar terrain while protecting both his family and the nation from what the creators call "an even more alarming threat" in the form of Ahlawat's Rukma and Kaur's Meera.

Ahlawat, riding high from his Paatal Lok success with Prime Video, couldn't hide his enthusiasm. "I've always admired Raj and DK's creative vision. Without giving away too much, audiences will be surprised seeing me in this avatar," he teased.

The series has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, blending family drama with edge-of-seat espionage. Season 2 featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a career-defining role alongside Bajpayee, setting sky-high expectations for this installment.

Prime Video shared the trailer on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. With Srikant on the run, his family exposed, and new enemies closing in from the northeast, November 21 can't come soon enough for thriller addicts.