The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, is actively promoting a vibrant film culture in Northeast India through various initiatives, resulting in the region’s increasing visibility on the global film stage. From offering exposure to A-grade film festivals, funding film production, and organising skill development programs, filmmakers from the Northeast are beginning to reap the rewards of these targeted interventions.

Prominent testimonies to the success of these initiatives include Biplab Goswami’s film, “Lapata Ladies”, which has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2024 Oscars. A graduate of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, Goswami hails from Tripura. Additionally, Berlinale Talents 2019 participant Dominic Sangma’s “Rapture” (Rimdogittana) is currently making waves in Europe, with its recent release in French theatres.

Another notable achievement for the region is the screening of “Boong”, a Manipuri feature film directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi, at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film had its world premiere in the prestigious Discovery section, shining a spotlight on the underrepresented cinema of Manipur.

Following its sponsorship of filmmakers from the Northeast to participate at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, MIB has continued its commitment to nurture and develop the region’s cinematic talent. This year, the Ministry is sponsoring two filmmakers from each of the Northeastern states to attend the 29th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, held from October 2-11, 2024.

Representing Manipur at Busan are Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, Secretary of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), a multiple national film awardee, and Rinshing Ahum Chahong, a young Tangkhul filmmaker who recently won the Best Director’s Award in the first Tangkhul Film Competition organized by the Tangkhul Naga Film Association.

“The Ministry’s initiative to nurture a vibrant film culture in the northeast region is an excellent opportunity for exposure and networking especially for me as MSFDS is organising the second edition of the Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival in from 6-9 Feb 2025 in Manipur,” says MSFDS secretary.

Ahum Chahong Rinshing (28), the young Tangkhul filmmaker who bagged the best Director award at the Tangkhul Naga Film Awards 2024, organised by the Tangkhul Naga Film Association while appreciating the government of Manipur for recommending him as one of the representative for State stated that his Busan participation has enriched his concept of cinema as the medium for the expression of his worldview of life.

Biplab Goswami expressed his appreciation for MIB’s focus on developing Northeast cinema, noting that despite the challenges, the region’s filmmakers have much to contribute to Indian cinema.

“This exposure to good cinema especially for the northeast is a noble initiative of the Ministry that will definitely go a long way in nurturing cinema practice in the region.”

The future of Northeast cinema is promising, with talents emerging across various competitions. For instance, in a recent scriptwriting competition, three out of the five top scripts, including “Lapata Ladies” were from the Northeast,” Goswami shared.

“Most of the time northeast cinema is overlooked in the context of Indian Cinema but northeast has a lot to offer to Indian Cinema cinematically. Despite challenges filmmakers from the region is making a mark in a subtle way. To cite an example, in the Cinestan Scriptwriting Contest 2023, of the top five projects, three were from northeast,” revealed Goswami whose “Lapata Ladies” was one of the project winner.

With these encouraging developments, the cinematic voices of Northeast India are poised to gain greater recognition both nationally and internationally, contributing to the country’s diverse cultural landscape.