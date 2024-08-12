The Miss Grand India finale on August 11, in Jaipur saw an unprecedented showing from Northeast India. Four contestants from the region stormed into the top 8, turning heads and challenging stereotypes.

Meghalaya's Irene Dkhar and Tanvi Marak, Assam's Rajashree Dowarah, and Nagaland's Neiketuno Sechii stood tall among India's beauty queens. Their presence wasn't just about looks – it was a statement.

As the contestants walked in, the atmosphere crackled with energy. The Northeast contingent exuded confidence, their diverse backgrounds adding a fresh flavour to the competition.

Irene Dkhar caught everyone's eye with her national costume designed by Daniel Syiem. Representing the peacock, she seamlessly blended national symbolism with Meghalaya's artistic flair. Later, in an evening gown by Hmingmawi, Irene proved she was way more than just a pretty face.

The Q&A round revealed the contestants' mettle. Irene tackled the issue of bullying head-on. "I was told my face was big and had extra fat," she admitted. But her message was clear: "I realised I was perfect the way I was. One should practice what they preach."

Tanvi Marak didn't hold back either. When asked about her biggest fear, she laughed and said "insects," before opening up about overcoming body image issues. Neiketuno Sechii took on the complex topic of gender-neutral laws, while Rajashree Dowarah discussed sources of motivation.

The results spoke volumes:

- Irene Dkhar: Miss Tourism India and Best in Evening Gown

- Rajashree Dowarah: Miss Cosmo India and Miss Fashion Icon

- Neiketuno Sechii: Miss Popular

While Rachel Gupta clinched the Miss Grand India title, Palak Kohli was named first runner-up, and Shivangi Desai won Miss Charm India, the Northeast contestants proved they were forces to be reckoned with.

The swimsuit round saw all contestants in red, levelling the playing field and allowing personalities to shine. Irene's evening gown, a creation by Hmingmawi, showcased her role as an ambassador for the HM design label.

This wasn't just a beauty pageant - it was a platform where the Northeast showed its true colours. From Meghalaya to Nagaland, these women brought their A-game, challenging perceptions and paving the way for future generations.

As the curtain fell on Miss Grand India 2024, one thing was clear: the Northeast had arrived, and it wasn't going anywhere. These women didn't just participate, they owned the stage, bringing the spirit of their homeland to the national spotlight.