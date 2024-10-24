Conscious rapper Yelhomie and award-winning artiste Moko Koza released "2 Sons of the East" on October 20, marking a significant collaboration between Manipur and Nagaland's hip-hop scenes.

Thiyam James (Yelhomie) combines party tracks with political commentary and acts as an outlet for the voiceless. "A bomb just detonated in my yard, it ain't even alarming / I ain't proud when I say it, but how you gon' glorify it?" raps Yelhomie in the new release, addressing the 15-month turmoil in Manipur.

The artiste, whose name means "indigenous people," has previously tackled discrimination and government negligence in tracks like "Is India My Home?"

Photo credit @Yelhomie

Moko Koza, recognised for introducing multi-lingual and folk-fusion rap in Nagaland, brings his distinct style to the track. A two-time Nagaland Music Awards winner and recipient of the TaFMa Excellency Award, Koza has gained recognition at national platforms, including the Radio City Freedom Awards 2023.

His verses infuse the collaboration with cultural authenticity, as he confidently asserts, "So authentic like the Ngari & Axone, we be serving / All you dishes, we don't do that fancy sh*t". Through this, Koza not only showcases his roots but also celebrates the rich culinary heritage of his community, bringing a distinctive voice to the vibrant landscape of Northeast Indian hip-hop.

The collaboration sparked from a February 2024 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh. "Every rendezvous, the conversation usually starts with 'What should we do for the scene?'" Yelhomie recalls. Four months later, producer Yugi Beats created the track's distinctive boom-bap beat in Bangalore, incorporating desi samples into a boom bap style.

Photo credit @Mokokoza

ALSO READ: Rise and rise of Banshan

Shot in Shillong, the music video features the traditional Khasi Ryndia Silk, symbolising the region's cultural heritage. "The motive of representing the Khasi tradition in the video is to bring the diversities under a unified portrait," explains Yelhomie.

The track doesn't shy away from political commentary: "Straight outta Manipur, bindi kya hai bhai? / It's straight bullets on the forehead bruh / This sh*t ain't a metaphor / And my people really mad at goi," Yelhomie raps, criticising systemic failures.

The collaboration represents a significant moment in Northeast Indian hip-hop, with both artistes emphasising regional representation over commercial success. "Every kid has a soil that they played on, fell on, a soil that had groomed them to become an adult, ready to face any predicament," reflects Yelhomie.

Mixed and mastered by Skar, with videography by Apdor and editing by Narry Takhellambam, "2 Sons of the East" is now available on all digital streaming platforms.