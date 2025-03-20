Guwahati witnessed an electrifying musical spectacle as the Vibrasphere Festival set the stage ablaze at The Maroon Room from January 31 to February 2. Organized by The Maroon Room and Razr Live, the three-day festival brought together some of the most talented artists from the Northeast, delivering unforgettable performances that left audiences enthralled.

With a stellar lineup of 12 top bands, including Bottle Rockets India, SKD, Alobo Naga & The Band, Trance Effect, 4th Element, Dr. DOPE, and Lateral, the festival was a landmark moment for Guwahati’s growing live music scene.

A Grand Opening: Arghadeep & Bottle Rockets India Set the Tone

The festival opened with a power-packed performance by Arghadeep Baruah and his band, Bottle Rockets India. A celebrated name in both cinema and music, Arghadeep—known for his roles in Aamis, Emuthi Puthi, and Guwahati Diaries—brought his storytelling prowess to the stage. Alongside Riaz Ahmed, Riyan, Arwin Marbaniang, Nilarnab Sarmah, and Mrinal, he delivered a mesmerizing set that blended rock, folk, and soul, setting the perfect tone for the festival.

Trance Effect Brings Nagaland’s Indie Sound to Day 2

The energy escalated on February 1, with Trance Effect—one of Nagaland’s most celebrated indie bands—delivering a standout performance. Known for their alternative rock and indie-pop fusion, the band, led by Maren Jamir, captivated the audience with a melodic yet hard-hitting soundscape. Their performance showcased the vibrancy of Northeast India’s indie music scene, earning them thunderous applause.

SKD: A Showman in His Element

The same night, SKD (Suman Kalyan Dutta) took the stage, proving why he is regarded as one of Assam’s most dynamic live performers. A seasoned artist who has previously performed at IPL 2023 & 2024 at Barsapara and the Northeast Festival in Delhi, SKD’s genre-spanning performance brought together Assamese and Western influences, keeping the crowd on their feet. His electrifying presence and engaging stagecraft made it one of the festival’s biggest highlights.

Alobo Naga’s Triumphant Return to Music

The final night of Vibrasphere witnessed an unforgettable performance by Alobo Naga & The Band. Fresh from his acclaimed role in Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok as a Nagaland cop, Alobo Naga seamlessly transitioned back to his musical roots. His blend of rock, pop, and folk—coupled with a commanding stage presence—left fans spellbound, closing the festival on a high note.

A Celebration Beyond Music: Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan as Speaker

Adding depth to the festival’s cultural and artistic narrative, Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan—a renowned artist, actor, director, playwright, and columnist—graced the event as a speaker. A passionate storyteller, Sattyakee engaged the audience with his insights, bringing a unique dimension to the festival’s celebration of art and music.

A Festival to Remember

The Vibrasphere Festival was more than just a concert series—it was a celebration of Northeast India’s rich musical culture. With four bands performing each night, music lovers experienced an eclectic mix of genres, from the soulful melodies of 4th Element to the genre-bending rhythms of Dr. DOPE.

With its overwhelming success, high-energy performances, and enthusiastic audience response, the Vibrasphere Festival has firmly cemented itself as one of Northeast India’s premier music events. Fans are already eagerly awaiting next year’s edition, hoping for an even bigger and bolder celebration of talent, sound, and spirit.