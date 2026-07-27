Northeast International Fashion Week marks 10th edition with sustainability focus

The 10th edition of the Northeast International Fashion Week (NEIFW) concluded with a strong emphasis on sustainability, bringing together fashion designers, models and industry professionals from across India and neighbouring countries under the theme 'Save the Earth, Style the Future'.

The event highlighted climate awareness and environmental conservation through fashion, while showcasing collections inspired by the region's textiles, handloom traditions and contemporary design.

Organised by Kreative People and led by fashion designer and choreographer Prasantt Ghosh, the event also recognised 10 personalities for their contribution to the growth of the fashion industry in Northeast India. The awardees included actor Diganta Hazarika, fashion promoter Medha Saikia, designer and filmmaker Dipankar Kashyap, fashion designer Meghna Rai Medhi, celebrity make-up artist Christina Joseph, fashion educators Sumita Dey Deka and Usmita, fashion choreographer Meenu Paul, and fashion photographers Kamal Barman and Anup Baruah.

Designers from Assam, Manipur, Delhi and West Bengal showcased their collections alongside participants from Nepal, while Mumbai-based designers Felix Bendish and Sakshi Bindra presented their latest creations. Many of the collections incorporated traditional fabrics and craftsmanship from the Northeast, blending indigenous aesthetics with contemporary fashion.

The event also featured designers from across the Northeast, including Guwahati-based debutants and established names such as Dipankar Kashyap, as well as participants from fashion institutes in Guwahati and Siliguri.

According to the organisers, NEIFW aims to provide a platform for emerging designers, models and creative professionals from the region to connect with national and international markets. The event also seeks to promote Northeast handloom and handicrafts to a wider audience.

Since its inception, NEIFW has centred each edition around a social cause. Previous themes have focused on environmental protection, organ donation and support for old-age homes. Organisers said the event has also hosted designers and models from countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Malaysia over the years, strengthening cross-border cultural and fashion exchanges.