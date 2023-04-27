The 68th Filmfare Awards in 2023 will see a flurry of Northeast star power this year as two actors from the region have been nominated for awards this year.

Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland and Paalin Kabak from Arunachal Pradesh are on the coveted nomination list for this year's Filmfare Awards 2023.

Also known as Carol, Andrea in recognition of her outstanding performance in the movie "Anek," Andrea has been nominated in the best debut female category. Andrea, a well-known model since 2016, debuted in Bollywood with Anek, a role played by Anubhav Sinha, when she was just 15 and had only recently entered the modelling industry. She also appeared in the film alongside Ayushman Khurana. She portrayed a Northeastern boxer in the drama.

Andrea has worked as a model for brands including Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She also worked for Kay Beauty, the cosmetics company founded by Katrina Kaif.

In the race for the Filmfare award, Andrea would face off against Khushali Kumar for Dhoka: Round D Corner, Manushi Chhillar for Samrat Prithviraj, and Prajakta Koli for (Jugjugg Jeeyo).

In the category of "Best Debut Male," Paalin Kabak gets recognized for his work in the movie "Bhediya." When Kabak, an Itanagar native who now calls Mumbai home, appeared in the film as Varun Dhawan's pal, he immediately gained attention.

Paalin is nominated alongside Abhay Mishra for Doctor G, Ankush Gedam for Jhund, and Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Along with Andrea and Paalin, Assam filmmaker Assam, Suman Adhikary has been co-nominated in two categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. Adhikary has been nominated along with Akshat Ghildiyal in the Best Story category for the Rajkumar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’.