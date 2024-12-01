Mega Entertainment, the premier organizer of fashion and pageant events in Northeast India, conducted the Guwahati auditions for the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East and the 21st Livon Mega Miss North East on Sunday at Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo.

Conceptualized by fashion entrepreneur Abhijeet Singha, these renowned pageants are organized by Mega Entertainment and marketed by Mega Activation. Following the auditions in Itanagar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Agartala, Dimapur and Shillong, Mega Entertainment team conducted auditions in Guwahati and Imphal on December 1.

Speaking to the media at the auditions, Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment, said, “Over the past two decades, the evolution of talent participating in our pageants has been nothing short of extraordinary. The quality, preparedness, and ambition of contestants today reflect a new era of confidence and capability, which has been nurtured through our sustained efforts to create a platform that celebrates and elevates the best from the region.”

Abhijeet further added, “As the oldest and most prestigious beauty pageant in Northeast India, we are proud to have discovered and mentored individuals who have gone on to shine on global stages, showcasing the richness of talent that this region possesses. With the 21st edition of Livon Mega Miss North East, and 14th edition of Set Wet Mega Mister North East, we remain committed to empowering young achievers with unparalleled opportunities and paving the way for them to excel internationally.”

Set Wet is back as the Title Sponsor for Mega Mister North East, while Livon takes the lead as the Title Sponsor for Mega Miss North East. Joining them are Neyah as the Cosmetics Partner and Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo as the Hospitality Partner.

Over the years, Mega Miss North East has celebrated exceptional talent from Assam, featuring remarkable achievers such as Sukanya Rajguru, Juhi Gogoi, Smriti Sharma, Jyotishmita Baruah, Neha Baruah, and the reigning Mega Miss North East Dipti Basumatary and several others. Similarly, Mega Mister North East has showcased winners like Piyush Sharma, Siddharth Boro, Babul Boro, Hirok Jyoti Kalita, Vishal Brahma, Bhargab Gogoi, the reigning Mega Mister North East Krishna Das etc, who have impressed with their stellar performances. This year’s Guwahati auditions are set to carry forward this legacy, discovering and spotlighting more extraordinary talent from the region.

These pageants offer winners unique international opportunities, propelling them onto global stages and opening doors to prestigious platforms. Past winners have showcased the immense talent from Northeast India, making their mark on the international pageantry circuit and proudly representing the region. The exposure, experience, and network gained through these events empower them to build promising careers and make a mark beyond borders.

The eight-state audition tour will culminate with finalists heading to Guwahati for a week of professional grooming and training, leading up to the grand finale at the ITA Cultural Complex on January 30 and 31, 2025.