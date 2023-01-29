‘We must have faith on whatever we have been creating and to hold this faith and confidence, we have to work dedicatedly, says the writer of ‘Dr Bezbaruah 2’ which is set to hit the big screen on February 3.

“As the writer of ‘Dr Bezbaruah 2’, I can assure that it’s truly a well-made film. Every aspect of this film has been taken care of properly. We, as a team, have enough faith in our film and the audience as well. I’m sure; the audience will go for the better content.’ says Rajdweep, the writer of the much awaited big budget Assamese film DrBezbaruah 2”, the writer further added.

Replying to the criticism that has been taking place that suggested that ‘DrBezbaruah 2’ may face many challenges after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan amused audiences with its amazing visuals and twists, the writer assured the audience that this film is the sequel of a cult Assamese film ‘DrBezbaruah’ got released way back in 1969 and it was the biggest hit of the Assamese film industry. Now after 54 years, a sequel has been made and everyone is waiting eagerly for its release.

But as Shah Rukh Khan's Starrer Hindi film Pathaan is doing great at the box office now, people have been anticipating some challenges that will be faced by other films including ‘DrBezbaruah 2’.

“No doubt, the tsunami created by SRK’s ongoing blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ at the box office has been the much-awaited relief for Bollywood as the industry has had one of the toughest phases in terms of box office collection and its reputation as well. But on the contrary, the huge success of ‘Pathaan’ becomes a threat for the regional films as they have been struggling to get enough numbers screens or theatres”, Rajdweep said on January 29.

“As cinema distributors and exhibitors are seem to be busy in increasing show numbers of Pathaan, the other regional films are being put on the victim side. Same kind of scenario has been witnessed in Assam as well. Due to the increasing popularity of ‘Pathaan’, few Assamese films are getting deprived of screens. But in the case of ‘DrBezbaruah 2’, the scenario will not be the same as the film has already created a buzz among the cine-goers and everyone seems to be excited about the film”.

‘The success of SRK’s Pathaan is undoubtedly appreciated, but I don’t see it as a threat to our film. We have worked passionately and have made an outstanding film. I may sound biased but ‘DrBezbaruah 2’ is going to create history and it will create new paths for many Assamese films in the coming days’, Rajdweep says.

It needs mention here that the film has been directed by noted artist Nipon Goswami, whom we lost, unfortunately, two months ago.

‘Dr Bezbaruah 2’ has a massive star cast including Bollywood actors Adil Hussain, ZubeenGarg, Siddhartha Goswami, Kingkini Bhattacharya, etc.

The film has been produced by Dr Sanjive Narain and co-produced by Akshata Narain. Popular screenwriter and playwright Rajdweep has written this much-awaited film.

Talking about his experience with the film, Rajdweep says, ‘writing the sequel of a cult movie like ‘DrBezbaruah’ has been one of the biggest challenges of my writing career, I guess. I was excited and nervous as well when legendary actor Nipon Goswami approached me with the idea of making a sequel.’

He adds, ‘Apart from the legacy of the original film, which has been considered as a milestone of the Assamese Cinema, another important aspect for me was its star cast. Nipon's uncle was very sure about Adil Hussain will be playing the title role in this sequel.’

Talking about the experience of working with Adil Hussain, the young writer says, ‘It's my first film with a great artist like Adil Hussain, and was nervous while sending the script to him. But later, Adil da called me and told that he liked the script. His way of appreciating my work felt like holding an award for my script. Now, while we all are looking forward for its release, everybody is missing our captain of the ship, Nipon Goswami, badly.’

The pre-booking of the movie has started already in Book My Show and showing positive signs.