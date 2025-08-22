Noted Assamese lyricist Chidananda Das passes away at 92

Eminent lyricist, writer, and retired Assam Civil Service officer Chidananda Das passed away in New Delhi at the age of 92, according to reports that emerged on August 22.

Born in Bhirgaon, Biswanath Chariali, Das was the son of Tamrapatra awardee freedom fighter Seniram Das. He completed his schooling at Biswanath Chariali Higher Secondary School before pursuing I.Sc. from Cotton College, Guwahati, and later graduating in Arts from St. Anthony’s College, Shillong.

Beginning his career in Shillong, Das later returned to Assam to serve in the state administration. He retired in 1998 as Joint Director in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Alongside his distinguished administrative service, Das made a remarkable contribution to Assamese music and literature. He was a recognized lyricist of All India Radio, penning over 2,500 songs compiled under his magnum opus “Geeti Sarani”, a treasure trove for music lovers and researchers alike. His published works include Bakhor Moni and Anurag, while his unpublished manuscripts such as Pran Ganga, Veniceor Saud and Shunya Sharot remain significant creative contributions. He also authored an essay collection titled Sanjeevani.

Das carried forward the legacy of Assamese literary greats such as Ambikagiri Raychoudhury, Kamalakanta Bhattacharya, Lakshidhar Sharma and Dinanath Sharma, enriching Assamese culture with his creations until his final days.

Chidananda Das’s contributions to Assamese modern music will remain etched in history, as many leading All India Radio artistes have lent their voices to his compositions. His death marks the end of an era in Assamese literature and culture.