Assamese movies were previously considered less relevant than other films, but today we can see that the Assamese film industry is expanding with its incredible storylines and also competing on the international level. The current movie 'Emuthi Puthi' is the talk of the town in Assam. The film is the directorial debut of Kulanandini Mahanta and it has been produced by Metanormal and Ruhaan Films. Emuthi Puthi was released on 17 June.

The movie was also premiered at London Indian Film Festival on June 28, 2022.The film stars Pratibha Choudhury, Neetali Das, and Srishti Sharma in the leading roles and supporting them are some of the popular actors such as Kenny Basumatary, Chumki Kachari, Monisha Bhuyan, and Rubul Boro.

The film stars Pratibha Choudhury, Neetali Das, and Srishti Sharma in the leading roles and supporting them are some of the popular actors such as Kenny Basumatary, Chumki Kachari, Monisha Bhuyan, and Rubul Boro. The movie is about a rebellious teenager girl Ritika who needs money to escape home while her eccentric granny Makhoni wants to travel 500 kilometers in pursuit of a mythical fish. Both flee together but are chased by one very harried police woman Makhoni`s daughter and Ritika`s mother, Indira.

The metropolis has given several reasons to the folks who have not watched the movie to go see the movie. Many reasons were given to watch the film. According to speculations, the film was the first of its kind in the Northeast to be shot entirely on an iPhone. As per the movie's title, 'Emuthi puthi' Puthi Fish is a mystical fish that, when consumed, take to a mystical land.

The movie's female leadership, whether in the roles of director, associate director, co-screenwriter, director of photography, costume designer, or editor, is the topic of most discussion. It consists of a group of women who are professionals in their different fields.

Viewer also stated that the movie contains ,with complex emotion throught out the film. It is a comedy-drama that will take the audience on a road trip from Bongaigaon to Majuli. Exploring the conflict and adventures of three generations of women from a single family, the film discusses the emotion that unites them.