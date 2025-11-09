‘Nothing matters more than safety’: Duffer brothers address Brown–Harbour bullying claims at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere

The Stranger Things finale is almost here, but it’s not the Upside Down causing the latest stir. Reports of alleged on-set tension between stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour grabbed headlines just as the cast hit the red carpet for the show’s Season 5 world premiere in Los Angeles.

A UK tabloid claimed Brown had accused Harbour of bullying and harassment before production began on the Netflix series’ final season. According to reports, Netflix investigated the matter for several months, though no allegations of sexual misconduct were made. The report also said Brown had a personal representative present during filming.

At the premiere, creators Matt and Ross Duffer kept their focus on the show but addressed the issue when pressed. Ross Duffer told THR he couldn’t discuss “personal on-set matters,” but made it clear that the cast’s well-being has always been a priority.

“We’ve been doing this for ten years with this group,” Duffer said. “They’re family. Nothing matters more than creating a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Director and executive producer Shawn Levy also weighed in, calling the set a respectful environment.

“At the end of the day, that’s the job—you have to build a workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe,” Levy said. “There’s been a lot of noise, but we’ve always treated our cast and crew like family. That’s our bedrock.”

Both Brown and Harbour appeared upbeat as they posed together at the premiere, despite the controversy swirling online.

Netflix, along with representatives for Brown and Harbour, have not issued any official statements about the claims.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things—one of Netflix’s biggest global hits since 2016—marks the end of an era for the Hawkins crew, and fans are counting down the days for its release.