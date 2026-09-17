‘November Rain’ gets a Sikkim rock twist as Girish and The Chronicles joins Guns N’ Roses

Sikkim-based hard rock band Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) has announced another major milestone, revealing that it will support legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses on November 14.

The announcement comes alongside the release of GATC's latest single, “A New Spark”, and its official music video. The track is part of the band's upcoming fourth studio album, Disintegrate, which is scheduled for release on November 20, 2026, through Frontiers Music Srl.

The November 14 show will add Guns N’ Roses to an already notable list of international acts with whom Girish and The Chronicles have shared stages, including Skid Row, Nazareth, Alter Bridge, Bullet For My Valentine, Hoobastank, TesseracT and Destruction.

The band said the Guns N’ Roses support slot comes at a significant point in its Disintegrate album campaign, with “A New Spark” offering fans another glimpse of the upcoming record.

Built around hard-hitting guitar work, powerful vocals and melodic hooks, the new track reflects the sound GATC has developed over more than a decade while continuing its musical evolution.

The accompanying music video adds a visual dimension to the track and further builds anticipation for the band's forthcoming album.

“A New Spark” follows the release of the album's title track, “Disintegrate”, which was also accompanied by an official music video.

10-track album

Disintegrate will feature 10 tracks, including the title song and “Fading Away”, “Mindhole”, “Ricochet of Hate”, “A New Spark”, “Take Me Home”, “Generation Coward”, “Against Yourself”, “You” and “Kaal”.

The album is due out on November 20, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

For Girish and The Chronicles, the latest announcement marks another chapter in a journey that began in Sikkim and has taken the band from India's underground rock circuit to international festivals, tours and stages alongside established global rock acts.

The band has steadily built a reputation beyond India's rock scene, performing across India and internationally and establishing itself among the country's prominent hard rock exports.

With the Guns N’ Roses support slot now announced and “A New Spark” available across major streaming platforms, GATC is entering the final phase ahead of the release of Disintegrate.