We are now in November now! New releases are scheduled for release every week on your favourite OTT services, which are producing content at a breakneck pace. There is something on the most popular OTTs for everyone, regardless of whether you want action, drama, romance, or mystery. This week's top OTT releases are listed below in case the options are confusing you. From The Railway Men to Sukhee, Apurva, Leo, and more, everything is on the list. These films and television series are available for streaming on services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Title Streaming Platforms Release Date The Railway Men Netflix November 18 Sukhee Netflix November 17 Apurva Disney+Hotstar November 17 Leo Netflix November 17 Chithha Disney+Hotstar November 17 Kannur Squad Disney+Hotstar November 17

The Railway Men

Key characters in the historical drama miniseries The Railway Men are played by Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, and Babil Khan. The lesser-known actual accounts of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster served as the basis for this four-part television series. The largest industrial disaster caused by human error occurred in Bhopal when a plant unintentionally leaked poisonous gas. Until the railway workers at Bhopal Station stepped forward with an indigenous rescue plan, there was no way out for the population. The show honours the bravery, tenacity, and fortitude of these unsung heroes who, on that terrible night, saved hundreds of lives.

The Railway Men IMDb rating – NA

Where to watch The Railway Men – Netflix

The Railway Men cast – Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Connor Keene, Priitamm Jaiswal, Sunny Hinduja, Juhi Chawla, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Raghubir Yadav, Mandira Bedi

The Railway Men release date – November 18th

Sukhee

Sonal Joshi makes his directorial debut with the cheerful comedy-drama Sukhee. The title character of the film, portrayed by Shilpa Shetty, is the focal point. Sukhee, a 38-year-old Punjabi woman from the middle class, lives only as a wife and mother. To her husband and daughter's dismay, she decides to travel to Delhi for her school reunion, which gives her a reprieve from her routine existence. Reliving her life as the confident and carefree 17-year-old Sukhee offers her a fresh perspective on life, and in only one week, she goes through a lot. Watch to learn more.

Sukhee IMDb rating – 8.2

Where to watch Sukhee – Netflix

Sukhee cast – Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, Dilnaz Irani, Chaitannya Choudhry, Jyoti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Nagpal, Purnima Rathod, Sandeep Kapoor, Maahi Jain, Jyoti Kapoor, Anjali Sharma

Sukhee release date – November 17th

Apurva

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is the writer and director of the gripping drama series Apurva, in which Tara Sutaria stars. It is the gritty and crazy story of a strong girl who goes to Agra to surprise her lover and is abducted by thugs in the middle of the day. She is lucky enough to escape these villains' grasp, but her nightmare is far from over because they are still after her. Will Apurva be able to escape these crooks and find a secure haven, or will these thugs find her again? See this struggle for existence unlike any other brave and resolute Apurva to find out what transpires!

Apurva IMDb rating – NA

Where to watch Apurva – Disney Plus Hotstar

Apurva cast – Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, Aaditya Gupta

Apurva release date – November 15th

Leo

Watch Leo, the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, which is available on OTT this week, without fail. This action criminal drama film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Leo, also known as Parthiban (Parthi), resides with his spouse and children in a small Himachal Pradeshi village. He runs a café, which is regrettably broken into by a group of robbers. Parthi kills the thieves in self-defense. His bravery is shown in Indian publications worldwide, and a drug cartel notices his picture and says Parthi is Leo, a member of the group.

Leo IMDb rating – 7.7

Where to watch Leo – Netflix

Leo cast – Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas

Leo release date – November 16th

Kannur Squad

This week, Kannur Squad, Mammootty's suspenseful criminal drama film, will also be available for streaming. The film features Mammootty as ASI George Martin, the chief investigator and leader of the Kannur Squad, and is based on actual events. Azees Nedumangad's Jose, Rony David Raj's Jayan, and Shabareesh Varma's essayed Shafi are the other members of his squad. Despite their extensive case solving experience, the squad faces a challenging assignment: apprehending a criminal group. In the face of uncertainty about their careers, will the team be able to resolve this difficult case?

Kannur Squad IMDb rating – 8.4

Where to watch Kannur Squad – Disney Plus Hotstar

Kannur Squad cast – Mammootty, Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Sarath Sabha, Sunny Wayne

Kannur Squad release date – November 17th

Chithha

Siddharth plays the title role in the heartfelt drama thriller film Chithha. This Tamil movie, which is directed by S. U. Arun Kumar, also features Sahasra Shree, Anjali Nair, and Nimisha Sajayan. Sundari (played by Sahasra) has been raised by her uncle, Chithha, who happens to be Siddharth's character, Eeswaran. They had a happy life together up until the day she vanishes. After being upset, Eeswaran searches everywhere for her. He looks everywhere for her, but he can't seem to find her. Will Sunadari be located by Chithha before it's too late?



Chithha IMDb rating – 8.5

Where to watch Chithha – Disney Plus Hotstar

Chithha cast – Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, Sahasra Shree

Chithha release date – November 17th