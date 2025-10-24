'Now the heavens will dance to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara': Advertising visionary Piyush Pandey dies at 70

The man who gave India the phrase "Kuch Khaas Hai" and made the nation believe that Fevicol could hold anything together has died. Piyush Pandey, whose campaigns transformed Indian advertising from mere product promotion to cultural phenomenon, passed away on October 24. He was 70.

Columnist Suhel Seth broke the news on X, writing: "Deeply deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of the genius that my dearest friend Piyush Pandey was. India has not lost just a great advertising mind but a true patriot and a fine, fine gentleman. Now the heavens will dance to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara."

Pandey joined Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) in 1982 as a trainee account executive before discovering his true calling on the creative side. What followed was a career that redefined how brands spoke to Indians. His work didn't just sell products—it became part of the country's collective memory.

The campaigns that emerged from his mind became household references: Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye" linked colour to celebration, Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai" made chocolate synonymous with special moments, and Fevicol's "Egg" film demonstrated the adhesive's strength with humour that needed no words.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta offered a tribute fitting for the man who made advertising an art form. "Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey," he wrote.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described him as "a phenomenon in the world of advertising" whose creative genius gave audiences "unforgettable and timeless narratives". The minister added: "To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit."

Pandey's influence extended beyond Indian shores. In 2004, he became the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award followed in 2012, and he later received the Padma Shri—the first person from Indian advertising to be granted the national honour.

Further details surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed.