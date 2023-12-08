A recent video has surfaced showing popular bass-heavy electronics artist Nucleya, also known as Udyan Sagar, playing a song by Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The video, which showcases a crowd deeply absorbed in the music, also features a man waving the Assamese Gamosa in a display of regional pride.

The video has been widely circulated on various social media platforms, leading to speculation among fans about a potential collaboration between Nucleya and Garg.

Udyan Sagar, better known by his stage name Nucleya or NUCLEYA, is an Indian music producer. He co-founded Bandish Projekt with Romil Shah in 1998. After this, he started producing music as a solo artist. He is noted for his genre-bending productions, combining EDM along with traditional Indian musical instruments.