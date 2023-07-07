The Nun 2, the next horror thriller has finally released its much awaited official trailer. On July 6, Thursday, Warner Bros. released the official trailer for the film, which is the newest episode in the Conjuring franchise.

With its enticing shooting stills and posters, the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster gothic supernatural horror picture The Nun, has already created quite a stir among moviegoers. The Nun 2's impressive teaser has already boosted hopes for the project.

The Nun 2's 2.18-minute teaser suggests that the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 thriller would provide moviegoers with an enhanced horror experience. The clip, which opens in 1956, portrays a little girl witnessing the unexplained death of a priest. As she observes the terrible occurrence, the girl thinks to herself, "Something doesn't feel right."

Later, Sister Irene, the character played by Taissa Farmiga is introduced, and she is set to uncover the mystery surrounding the evil presence in their lives. "This demon was once an angel, rejected by God," says an elderly priest, who opens up about the supernatural force present there. Later follows the visuals of some exceptionally scary incidents, which are backed by the haunting background score and stunning visualization.

According to the official description of The Nun 2, the film continues Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga) as she confronts the evil Valak once more. The project will also see the return of Bonnie Aarons and Jonas Bloquet, who will reprise their roles as Valak and Maurice Frenchie, respectively. The sequel, directed by Michael Chaves, boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes Storm Reid, Anna Popplewall, Katelyn Rose Downey, and others. The Nun 2, produced by Warner Bros, will be released in cinemas on September 8, 2023.