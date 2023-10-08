Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel due to the turmoil there, is now returning home. When Hamas stormed Israel's southern region, the Bollywood star was there for the Haifa International Film Festival. The actor is now returning to India with the aid of the Indian embassy, according to her team's report to a national daily.

“We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home,” her publicist said in a statement. They did not give out many details for safety reasons and shared that as soon as she landed in India, they would speak about it. “We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India,” the statement further read.

Ironically, the actor played a young woman who was imprisoned in a fighting area and had to fight for her life in order to make it home safely in his previous movie, Akelli. Nushratt reportedly attended the film festival to discuss the same movie.

Her crew had previously disclosed that the actor had taken refuge in a basement after things in Haifa became nasty. On Saturday, the team was unable to connect, which caused them and her family to be quite concerned. In a previous statement, her publicist said that they were working to bring Nushratt home "in the best of health and unharmed".

At least 250 Israelis were killed and a number of others were kidnapped on Saturday during a deadly Hamas shooting spree across Israeli cities. Since the Yom Kippur War fifty years ago, this was the worst day of violence in Israel. Over 230 people were killed in Gaza as a result of Israel's brutal reprisal attacks. Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, declared, "We will exact great revenge for this horrible day.