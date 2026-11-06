Prime Video has announced the premiere date for the second season of its college romance drama Off Campus, with the series set to return on April 28, 2027.

The announcement was made on Thursday, following the strong global response to the show's debut season. Created by Louisa Levy and based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling Off Campus book series, the show is part of the author's wider Off Campus Universe.

The first season attracted 36 million viewers worldwide within its first 12 days of release, becoming the third-most-watched debut season of any series in Prime Video history. It also recorded the platform's most-watched series debut among women aged 18-34.

The upcoming season will focus on the relationship between Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, and Dean Di Laurentis, portrayed by Stephen Kalyn.

The series follows an elite college ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they navigate relationships, heartbreak, friendship and the challenges of adulthood. The second season will continue exploring these relationships through a new central romance.

The returning cast includes Abdalla, Kalyn, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks and India Fowler. Julia Sarah Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Phillipa Soo will appear in recurring roles, while Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph are set to guest star.

Louisa Levy will continue as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, James Seidman, Leanna Billings and Neal Flaherty are also executive producers, while Annika Patton serves as co-executive producer.

Author Elle Kennedy, whose books inspired the series, has written more than 50 contemporary fiction and romance novels. Her works have been translated into more than 25 languages and have sold over 10 million copies worldwide.