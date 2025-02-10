Legal complaints have been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and comedian Samay Raina over offensive remarks made during their YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

The formal complaint, submitted to both the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission, seeks strict action against the show's participants and organisers.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia posed a highly inappropriate question during the show: "Would you rather watch your parents have s*x for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?" The remark, made in what appeared to be an attempt at humour, sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

According to the complaint, the show's participants deliberately made obscene remarks about women's private parts, allegedly aiming to boost viewership and generate financial gain through controversy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the incident, stating, "Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."

Former NCW Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma expressed strong disapproval: "The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good and somewhere it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally."

Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Wagamare issued a stern warning: "In the state of Maharashtra, under the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, such language will not be tolerated. They should stop all this immediately; otherwise, we will take action in our own style."

The complainants are seeking criminal charges under the Indian Penal Code and have demanded the immediate suspension of the show's broadcast. The complaint particularly emphasises the potential negative influence on young viewers, including minors, who may have been exposed to the controversial content.

Adding to the show's troubles, a separate FIR was filed at Itanagar Police Station on January 31 regarding comments made by contestant Jessy Nabam about dog meat consumption in Arunachal Pradesh. The complaint, filed by Armaan Ram Welly Bakha from East Kameng District, alleges that Nabam's statements degraded indigenous communities.