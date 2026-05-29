Olivia Rodrigo calls babydoll dress backlash ‘disturbing’, criticises online reactions

Singer-songwriter and actor Olivia Rodrigo has criticised the online backlash over her recent babydoll dress outfits, describing the reaction as “really disturbing” and questioning why fully covered clothing was viewed as inappropriate.

In a podcast, the Grammy-winning artist said she was surprised by the controversy surrounding outfits worn during recent performances and in her latest music video.

Rodrigo said the looks were inspired by musicians she admires, including Kathleen Hanna and Courtney Love, and were intended to reflect the aesthetic of the riot grrrl movement rather than project a sexual image.

“I didn't think that I looked sexy in that at all,” she said, adding that she viewed the styling as a tribute to some of her musical heroes.

The debate emerged after Rodrigo appeared in a powder-blue ensemble with bloomers in her “Drop Dead” music video and later wore a floral babydoll-style mini dress during Spotify’s Billions Club Live concert in Barcelona. Clips from the performance circulated widely online, prompting criticism from some social media users, who described the styling as inappropriate and drew comparisons to Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita.

Responding to the criticism, Rodrigo argued that the reaction exposed a contradiction in how women's clothing is judged. She noted that more revealing stage outfits had attracted far less scrutiny than garments that covered her body.

The singer also suggested that altering personal style to avoid the interpretations of others would distract from the real problem. She said responsibility should not fall on women to change how they dress because of how certain individuals may perceive them.

Rodrigo further claimed that the criticism reflected broader cultural issues, arguing that society often normalises harmful attitudes while placing undue focus on women's appearance and clothing choices.

Meanwhile, some supporters have suggested the backlash resembles online smear campaigns that have previously targeted artists such as Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan. However, no evidence has emerged to confirm that a coordinated campaign was directed at Rodrigo.

Rodrigo is preparing for the release of her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, on 12 June. She is also set to launch her 65-date Unraveled Tour on September 25.