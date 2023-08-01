Actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for a comeback with satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 after a string of critical and commercial disasters. Arun Govil, Yami Gautam Dhar, Govind Namdev, and Pankaj Tripathi all play significant parts in the Amit Rai-written and -directed movie. The release of OMG 2 is scheduled on August 11.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film before it was released, without requesting any cuts but instead suggested more than 25 alterations.

In OMG 2, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva who lives in the templetown of Ujjain. His god appears in front of him at a crucial time and helps him overcome the difficulties he encounters.

The movie's producers dropped a one-minute, 26-second trailer earlier this month, showcasing the universe of OMG 2 and introducing key characters, including actor Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a devotee and Akshay as Lord Shiva. A few days ago, they also made a powerful song from the movie available.

The song "Har Har Mahadev" depicts Akshay Kumar performing a powerful "tandav" as his Lord Shiva avatar. The song features a large group of believers dancing to the fast-paced music and praising their deity.

However, despite all the planning, OMG 2 recently encountered trouble when a priest from the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain ordered that sequences shot there be removed, according to news agency ANI. Mahesh Sharma, a priest at the Mahakaleshwar temple said, “The censor board has given ‘A’ certificate to the film Oh My God 2. This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers. If our demand isn’t met, we will launch protests across the country”.