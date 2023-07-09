OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam is all set to hit the theatres. The film is a sequel to the 2012 smash Oh My God, starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal. The second installment has high expectations, and the first-look posters have aroused the audience's attention. Akshay and the entire team came to social media a while ago to announce the release date of the much-anticipated teaser.

Akshay posted a video of himself appearing as Lord Shiva. The actor is seen wearing a black ensemble with his long hair, kohled eyes, and ash smeared on his brow. In the film, Akshay's appearance is intense and interesting. In the footage, he is seen strolling while a throng chants his name in the background.

Even the song 'Har Har Mahadev' is being played in the backdrop. Along with the video, Akshay wrote in Hindi, "11.07.2023. #OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11." Have a look:

Fans were amazed to see Akshay's look. They couldn't stop gushing over him. A fan wrote, "Har har Mahadev Can't wait #omg2." Another fan wrote, "After OMG.... Another Masterpiece loading #omg2." Huma Qureshi dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla revealed that the OMG 2 trailer will be connected to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 in India beginning July 12. According to the source, the teaser is rated 'U' and has a runtime of 1 minute 34 seconds. The film is being billed as a hard-hitting social comedy. Amit Rai directed and wrote the sequel to OMG. It will compete with Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Both films will hit cinemas on August 11.