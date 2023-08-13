On its second day in theatres, OMG 2, which was directed by Amit Rai, did well domestically. Taran Adarsh, a trade expert, estimates that the movie made 15.30 crore on Saturday. The lead actors in the movie are Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on August 12, “The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #OMG2, as predicted, shows excellent growth on Day 2… The solid gains at national chains - despite #Gadar2 juggernaut - is a clear indicator that #OMG2 has found acceptance… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr. Total: ? 25.56 cr. #India biz.” The film minted ?10.26 crore on the first day of its release. The total earnings of the film so far stands at ?25.56 crore.

The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #OMG2, as predicted, shows EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 2… The solid gains at national chains - despite #Gadar2 juggernaut - is a clear indicator that #OMG2 has found acceptance… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.56 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/AbbMtwIAUw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2023

Pankaj Tripathi plays Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a follower of Lord Shiva, in OMG 2. In order to get justice for his kid, his character is shown waging a legal battle against the educational system. In the movie, Akshay portrays a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam plays a lawyer.

OMG 2 is a film that is presented by Viacom18 Studios and is made by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It discusses a number of teenage difficulties as well as the value of sex education. Akshay and Paresh Rawal's OMG - Oh My God spiritual sequel is marketed as such. It came out in 2012.