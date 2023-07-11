In his next film Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar reprises his role as Lord Shiva. He posted the teaser to Instagram with the message "Rakh vishwas (have faith)." It depicts him in a shirtless avatar with long dreadlocks and ash sprinkled on his forehead, channelling Lord Shiva for his follower, Pankaj Tripathi.

While the original Oh My God starred Paresh Rawal as an agnostic, Pankaj Tripathi plays Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devotee of Lord Shiva. The teaser begins with Pankaj Tripathi's voiceover saying that a human being can establish God's presence by being either a believer or an agnostic, but God always comes to the aid of someone in need.

In the first chapter, it mentions Paresh's narrative and goes on to depict how Pankaj Tripathi's Kanti Sharan Mudgal worships Lord Shiva with zeal and glimpses of his family's sorrow. There is also a vision of a youngster committing suicide beneath a locomotive.

However, there is no sighting of Yami Gautam, who portrays a lawyer in the film. Yami had unveiled her look from OMG 2 last week. Sharing a still of herself from the film, she wrote on Instagram, “Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11!”

About working on OMG 2, Yami earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “He (Akshay) is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Of course, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see.”