The trailer for OMG 2 was released just a few days before to the film's premiere. The video starts out with a voiceover from Lord Shiva, who informs Nandi that one of his followers is going to experience some type of tragedy and requests that he send a messenger (who just so happens to be Akshay Kumar) to assist him.

The character of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, then enters the scene. After his son is expelled due to a scandal, Mudgal vows to sue the school.

After Vivek, Kanti's son, attempts suicide, his life is permanently altered. To keep his kid from turning towards the dark, he asks God for assistance. He is guided along the route by Akshay Kumar.

Additionally, the teaser shows images from a courtroom in which Yami Gautam accuses Pankaj Tripathi of standing up for his son's (her) "vulgar" behaviour)". She even tells him at one point, "You should have sued the education system not the school." Pankaj Tripathi with more than a little help from Akshay Kumar, tries to defend his son. The trailer ends with a conversation between Akshay Kumar and a food vendor, who he refuses to pay, because he is, well, Godsent.

The release of the OMG 2 trailer was postponed following rumours that the Censor Board will scrutinise the movie much more in order to avert criticism that Adipurush received. The Censor Board certified the movie as being appropriate for adults.

The social comedy-drama passed without any deletions, according to reports, and only minor changes are needed. Among the alleged adjustments were alterations to Akshay Kumar's role; in the finished product, he is shown as Lord Shiva's messenger rather than Lord Shiva himself.

OMG 2 also features Arun Govil. Amit Rai is the film's writer and director. It is the follow-up to the Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal movie OMG - Oh My God from 2012. The first episode told the tale of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who accuses God of being to blame for an earthquake that destroyed his store. Along with Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev, and the late actor Om Puri, who had a unique part in the movie.

It needs mention here that OMG 2 will release in theatres on August 11, 2023. The film will clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office.