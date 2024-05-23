The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut 'Love in Vietnam' was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival. This India-Vietnam collaboration stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Avneet expressed her pride, saying, "Proud to launch the first look of '#LoveInVietnam' at Cannes! This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration, and I couldn't be happier sharing this with you all."

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, 'Love in Vietnam' is based on the bestseller 'Madonna In A Fur Coat'. At the poster unveiling, Shantanu, Avneet, Rahhat, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid were present. The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, hosted the first-ever Bharat Parva at Cannes, celebrating Indian culture, cuisine, handicrafts, and cinema. Over 250 delegates attended the event, which showcased Indian fusion cuisine and performances.

The event also unveiled posters for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Bharat Pavilion is organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with FICCI at the Cannes Film Market.