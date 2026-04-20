'One Less Lonely Girl': Billie Eilish lives her teenage 'Belieber' dream on Justin Bieber’s Coachella stage

Coachella turned unexpectedly personal on April 19 when Billie Eilish stepped into a moment she had once only imagined as a teenager — becoming Justin Bieber’s “One Less Lonely Girl” on stage.

The moment did not happen by chance. Hailey Bieber, who was in the audience, encouraged Eilish to go up on stage, effectively setting the scene for what quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of Bieber’s second headline performance. For a brief stretch, Eilish appeared to shed her own global pop identity, visibly leaning into the role of a longtime fan reliving a formative memory.

Years before becoming one of the biggest names in music, Eilish had openly spoken about her intense admiration for Bieber, even describing how deeply she connected with his work during her early teens. That history came full circle as she joined him for his signature track One Less Lonely Girl, smiling through the performance as the crowd reacted to the unexpected crossover.

The set continued with a steady stream of surprise appearances. SZA joined Bieber for Snooze, while Sexyy Red performed Sweet Spot alongside him. Big Sean also took the stage, performing As Long As You Love Me and No Pressure. Speaking about Bieber’s presence, Sean remarked that the singer “always knows how to turn a moment into something people remember,” underlining the scale and spontaneity of the set.

Bieber’s return to Coachella this year has been closely watched. His first headline show on April 11 drew mixed reactions, with a setlist that blended tracks from his recent albums SWAG and SWAG II with snippets of earlier hits. Guest appearances during that performance included The Kid LAROI, Tems, and WizKid, among others.

Addressing his wife during the earlier show, Bieber had said, “Everything Hallelujah. Hailey, babe, hallelujah,” a moment that gained traction online. Despite the divided response to his opening set, the singer remained unfazed. According to a source cited by People, he “felt great about the set” and was focused on reconnecting with fans on his own terms, adding that “he wanted to show up and do it his way.”

Sunday’s performance, however, shifted the narrative. With Eilish’s unexpected “Belieber moment” at its centre, the show leaned into nostalgia while underscoring Bieber’s continued ability to command attention — not just as a performer, but as an artist whose influence still resonates across generations.