Fans of the long-running anime "One Piece" are in for a surprise. The series is taking a six-month hiatus following its 25th-anniversary celebration on October 20. This pause comes as the show prepares to dive into the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga.

Chief producer Ryuta Koike announced the news during a recent livestream event. The break, dubbed a "charging period," will last from October 20, 2024 to March 30, 2025. Koike explained that this time would allow the production team to elevate the anime's quality, matching the increasing excitement of Oda's manga.

When "One Piece" returns in April 2025, it will air in a new time slot. Details about the updated schedule will be revealed at Jump Festa 2025 in December.

The hiatus follows Episode 1122 and the "One Piece Fan Letter" special. During the break, fans won't be left empty-handed. A reimagined version of the Fish-Man Island arc, titled "One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga," will air. This 21-episode remake will feature updated visuals, sound effects, and new content, condensing the original 58-episode run.

Upon its return, the anime will continue the Egghead Arc, following Luffy and the Straw Hats as they navigate Dr Vegapunk's futuristic island laboratory. With the Navy closing in and world-shaking events on the horizon, the series is poised for an explosive comeback next April.