One-Punch Man season 3 lands on October 12 with massive global rollout

Anime fans, get ready — One-Punch Man is back and packing a punch. Viz Media has confirmed that the third season of the hit anime will premiere on October 12, with a worldwide release across multiple streaming platforms, according to reports.

This time, the rollout goes global: the series will stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in Canada, while Netflix will host it in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans in Latin America and Oceania can also catch the debut on Crunchyroll, making it one of the biggest cross-platform launches for the franchise so far.

The upcoming season dives into the Monster Association arc, where S-class heroes unite to save a hostage from a powerful villain group. Meanwhile, fan-favorite antihero Garou finds himself awakening in the monsters’ hideout after being captured.

Based on the manga by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, the franchise has soared past 35 million copies in circulation. The original manga continues to run on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump webcomic site.

Returning cast members include Makoto Furukawa as the deadpan powerhouse Saitama and Kaito Ishikawa as his cyborg sidekick Genos. The new season is directed by Shinpei Nagai, written by Tomohiro Suzuki, and produced by JC STAFF.

First airing in 2015 and followed by a second season in 2019, One-Punch Man became a global sensation for its sharp humor, over-the-top action, and clever parody of superhero clichés. Season 3 looks set to deliver another knockout.