Online nominations for the Padma Awards 2025, one of the highest civilian awards in India, have opened today. The awards, which include Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, will be announced on Republic Day, 2025. The last date for nominations is 15th September, 2024.

Nominations will be received on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in). Instituted in 1954, the awards recognise 'work of distinction' in various fields such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry. All citizens are eligible, barring government servants, with the exception of Doctors and Scientists.

The government aims to transform the Padma Awards into 'People's Padma', encouraging all citizens to make nominations, including self-nomination. Special efforts are being made to recognise talented individuals from women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and those offering selfless service to the society.