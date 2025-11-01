Only BTS could pull this off: Jungkook, J-Hope crash Jin’s finale as his backup dancers

Here's something you don't see every day—global superstars willingly stepping into backup dancer roles. But that's exactly what went down at Jin's RunSeokjin EP Tour finale on October 31, when Jungkook and J-Hope crashed the stage at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, and honestly, who else could Jin possibly hire to match that energy?

The 50,000-strong crowd lost it the moment the duo appeared, because let's be real: when your backup dancers have their own chart-topping careers and millions of dedicated fans, you know you're doing something right. It's the kind of flex only BTS can pull off—where supporting your bandmate's solo moment somehow becomes equally iconic.

The "Super Tuna" performance turned into pure chaos in the best way possible. Jin was dressed head-to-toe as J-Hope's "Jack in the Box" era persona, complete with that signature white clown hat, while the actual J-Hope and Jungkook flanked him as dancers. The bit hit different when they broke into an impromptu water fight mid-performance of "So What!", drenching each other while somehow maintaining flawless live vocals. That's the BTS difference—even their shenanigans come with technical excellence.

But the night wasn't just about playful antics. Jungkook delivered a stunning solo performance of "Standing Next to You," reminding everyone why his vocals hit differently, while J-Hope brought the heat with "Killin' It Girl." The venue, already electric, somehow found another gear when the three joined forces for group favourites including "IDOL," "So What," "My Universe," and the emotionally charged "Jamais Vu."

Then Jin literally elevated the experience—quite literally. He serenaded the stadium from a hot air balloon floating above the audience during "Moon," creating one of those surreal concert moments that fans will be talking about for years.

What made the night truly special was watching how these artists champion each other's solo journeys. There's no competition, no overshadowing—just three friends who've conquered the world together, now showing up for each other's individual chapters with the same enthusiasm. They've mastered the rare art of celebrating personal success while keeping their brotherhood front and centre.

The concert is set to wrap Jin’s solo tour on a high that has everyone—fans, media, the works—buzzing about what this chemistry might mean for a future group reunion. For now, though, ARMY got to witness something equally precious: proof that BTS's bond runs deeper than synchronised choreography and matching outfits. The show was live-streamed globally, spreading the joy to fans who couldn't make it to South Korea.

If this is what their solo era looks like—with surprise appearances, water fights, and hot air balloon serenades—the eventual group comeback in 2026 might just break the internet entirely.