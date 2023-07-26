Barbie, starring Greta Gerwig, and Christopher Nolan's most recent film Oppenheimer are squabbling for the top spot at the box office in both India and other countries. Barbie has surpassed the Rs 20 crore barrier as of its fourth day of release, while the historical drama Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, is edging closer to the Rs 60 crore milestone in India within four days of its release.

According to early estimates, Oppenheimer, the stylized biography of nuclear scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, made around Rs. 55.75 crore in its first four days of release. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the biopic starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt made Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day, Rs 17 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday, and around 7 crore on its first Monday.

Barbie, a fantasy comedy, is much behind Oppenheimer in the Indian market. As of Monday, preliminary estimates indicate that Barbie made roughly Rs 21.15 crore in the first four days after her debut. The Margot Robbie movie made 5 crore rupees on its opening day, 6.5 crore rupees on its first Saturday, 7.15 crore rupees on its first Sunday, and about 2.50 crore rupees on its first Monday.

When it comes to the global box office, the movie collections are quite the reverse. In foreign markets, Barbie and Oppenheimer are neck-and-neck competitors, with the fantasy comedy driving several box office receipts.