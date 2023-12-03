At Arvind Dubash's party, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, posed for pictures with Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan, Dino Morea, and other people. View the inside pictures.

Orhan Awatramani, often known as Orry, shared pictures from the star-studded Mumbai party hosted by industrialist Arvind Dubash online. Orry did what he does best—capture celebrities at parties—from dancing the night away with interior designer Sussanne Khan to taking shots with singer Kanika Kapoor. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, was also pictured with him.

For Suhana, Orry eschewed his trademark hand gesture. At the celebration, the star child looked amazing in a bodycon dress in a dark grey colour. Orry was dressed in jeans and a white T-shirt.

In a picture with him, Kanika Kapoor did the Orry posture. Orry sent a picture to his buddy Sussanne Khan as well. "Just me and my 16-year-old best friend," was what he wrote for her. Actor Arslan Gonim, who is Sussanne's lover, also accompanied him in the picture.