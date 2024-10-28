Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has taken a humorous approach to a recent viral moment involving herself and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, proving once again her effortless charm and cool-headedness in handling the limelight.

The buzz started during the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, where Bendre joined Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda for a photo op. However, just as Bendre stepped into the frame, Jaya Bachchan promptly exited, creating an awkward moment that was quickly picked up by the paparazzi.

With the video going viral, fans speculated about the apparent coldness between the two actors. However, Bendre was quick to set the record straight, emphasizing there was no bad blood. In an interview with iDiva, she stated, "Where Jaya ji is concerned, I have utmost love and respect for her. She’s only given me love till date." Her response gracefully put rumors to rest and highlighted her admiration for the senior actor.

But the story doesn’t end there. In a recent social media video, Bendre demonstrated her playful side by recreating the moment with internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry. The spoof drew laughter and praise from fans, who appreciated her humorous take on the situation.