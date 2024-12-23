Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has joined the star-studded cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus, Love and War. Scheduled to release on March 20, 2026, the film also features leading actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone will appear in a special cameo.

Orry is set to portray a homosexual character, serving as Alia Bhatt’s closest confidant in the narrative. Alia plays a cabaret dancer, while Ranbir and Vicky take on the roles of officers in the Indian Armed Forces. Details about Deepika Padukone’s character remain under wraps, adding to the intrigue surrounding her role.

A source close to the production revealed Orry’s pivotal role in the film’s storyline, marking his debut in a Bhansali creation. The epic drama promises to be a visual extravaganza, blending Bhansali’s signature style with a gripping tale of love and sacrifice.

Deepika Padukone’s collaboration with Bhansali has previously resulted in cinematic masterpieces such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, raising anticipation for her cameo in Love and War.

The grand cinematic spectacle is being meticulously crafted and is expected to set a new benchmark in Indian filmmaking, with Bhansali once again at the helm. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this epic saga.