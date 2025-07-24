Oscar winner Hans Zimmer joins 'Euphoria' season 3 to co-score with Labrinth

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is stepping into the world of Euphoria. The acclaimed musician will co-score the third season of the HBO series alongside returning composer Labrinth.

Production is currently underway for season 3, which brings back Zendaya as Rue Bennett, joined by familiar faces Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Dominic Fike, and Maude Apatow. Colman Domingo is back as a guest star, while Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been promoted to series regulars.

The cast also expands with new additions including singer Rosalia, former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and actors Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. One notable absence: Barbie Ferreira, who won't return for the upcoming season. Sharon Stone is set to make an appearance.

The new eight-episode chapter is expected to feature a time jump, taking the story beyond high school and setting the stage for a series conclusion.

Zimmer called it “an honour” to join creator Sam Levinson and the creative team, praising Labrinth’s work on the earlier seasons. Labrinth, in turn, said he was excited to collaborate with Zimmer, calling him one of his “heroes.”

Season 3 of Euphoria is slated to premiere in 2026.