‘Oppenheimer’ is currently the talk of the world. The film swept awards across seven categories in the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. Now, the film will be available for viewing on OTT. It will be available for viewing on JioCinema from March 21.

‘Oppenheimer’ was not only a huge box-office success but also a critics’ favourite. The gripping tale of hard work, determination and success has been directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh Robert Downey Jr, amongst others.

The film delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. It chronicles the extraordinary journey of Oppenheimer, often hailed as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. His leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project forever altered the course of history. Cillian Murphy delivers a captivating performance in the titular role, capturing the complexity and moral dilemmas faced by this enigmatic scientist.

The film has garnered widespread acclaim, having won in seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards, which included Best Editing, Best Score and Best Cinematography, apart from the other big categories. It won eight awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture and Best Actor Drama in a Motion Picture. At the BAFTA Film Awards, ‘Oppenheimer’ secured seven wins, including Best Film and Best Director. Additionally, it triumphed across eight categories at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024.