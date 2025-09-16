Oscar-winning actor-filmmaker Robert Redford dies at 89

Robert Redford, the iconic actor and director behind classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men and Ordinary People, has passed away at 89.

As per reports, Redford died in his sleep on September 16 at his Utah home.

Redford’s final on-screen appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, where he returned as Secretary Alexander Pierce alongside fellow Marvel veterans, including Michael Douglas and Tilda Swinton.

He also starred in A Walk in the Woods, an indie hit, and received acclaim for 2018’s The Old Man & the Gun. Behind the scenes, he produced TV projects, most recently AMC’s thriller Dark Winds.

Redford’s career began in 1959 on television, appearing in shows like Perry Mason, Playhouse 90, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and The Twilight Zone. He also made a mark on stage, debuting in Tall Story and later starring in Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, reprising the role in the 1967 Hollywood film with Jane Fonda.

His film debut came in 1962’s War Hunt, alongside Sydney Pollack, who would direct him in seven films, including The Electric Horseman and the Academy Award-winning Out of Africa. Redford starred with Natalie Wood in Inside Daisy Clover (1965) and This Property Is Condemned (1966).

His breakthrough role came in 1969 as the Sundance Kid opposite Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the year’s top-grossing film.

Redford went on to cement his superstar status with roles in The Hot Rock and The Candidate, among many others.

On the personal front, he and ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen had four children—Scott, who died in infancy, Shauna, James, and Amy. His mother also passed away during his teenage years after a difficult pregnancy. In 2009, Redford married Sibylle Szaggars Redford.